Brebner Changala is wondering why Edgar Lungu has decided to ‘stay away’ at a critical moment in the country.

He says Zambians need to know if their President is unwell.

“There’s something the media is failing to do or has neglected to do at this critical time…is there an embargo or what? It’s extremely unusual for the President to be absent at a time we’re dealing with a pandemic, when the economy is crumbling and when police and a minister [Bowman Lusambo] are brutalizing citizens… Why has he [President] disappeared from the public eye? The two times the President has addressed the nation, it has been through a recorded address. Where’s the President? Why has he decided to stay away?” asks Changala. “Of late, the Vice-President [Inonge Wina] has become active in terms of visibility and yet she’s older than him [President Lungu]. We are seeing an elderly woman in Vice-President Inonge Wina exposing herself to this disease but where’s the principal? If it’s about quarantine, it should be the Vice-President who should be secured because she’s advanced in age. If he’s unwell, let the nation know. Zambians need to know where the Head of State is. What has happened to him? The media must take an interest. Why should we just be addressed by [health minister Chitalu] Dr Chilufya and [information minister] Dora [Siliya? If you see Dr Chilufya in his daily updates, he mentions President Lungu three or four times but ask him where is the President? Why is it Dr Chilufya conveying the President’s orders? The commands must come from the Commander. You can’t go to war on an order from a corporal! The order must come from the President himself. Even the tone of an order, if it comes from the Head of State will be different. Where’s the President?”

There’s no doubt Edgar’s disappearance from the public eye is leading to speculation about his health and continuing ability to rule the country.

Edgar is just being mentioned by ministers, especially health minister Chitalu Chilufya in his briefings on the coronavirus, but he is not seen in public or live television, which has not helped in stemming the speculation on the state of his health.

This is also fuelling rumours that Edgar is not in good health or is incapacitated. And, for many in Zambia, this is bringing back memories of the secrecy, manipulation, lies and intrigues that shrouded the health and death of Michael Sata in 2014.

Sata had a number of very serious health challenges, but his poor health was kept a closely guarded secret for fear of damaging his continued stay in office.

For months Sata was not functioning as president and a cabal around him started to ran the country in his name, making all key decisions and repositioning themselves for succession.

Is what is happening to Edgar a case of history repeating itself?