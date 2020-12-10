There are no corrupt and tyrannical politicians whose ending has not been disastrous. And Edgar Lungu will be no exception. His ending will be bad.

In this we are in no way cursing him or wishing him bad things. It’s simply an honest assessment of things and a matter of drawing the right conclusions.

Every corrupt and tyrannical politician thinks he is different and what happened to other corrupt and tyrannical politicians before him won’t happen to him. But the ending has been invariably the same. Look at Idi Amin, Mobutu, Bokassa, Blaise Compaore, Eduardo Dos Santos, Mugabe! The list is endless. And what is special about Edgar?

This third term he is seeking won’t help him in any way. It will actually complicate matters for him. The Lusambos, Kampyongos, Kambas and other psychopaths cheering him on will bolt and abandon him when the hour comes. It has happened to all other corrupt and tyrannical politicians before him.

Brebner Changala is very right when he says Edgar faces the same fate as Frederick Chiluba when he leaves office next year.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will end up in the same miserable position like former president Frederick Chiluba. They are misusing State resources to propel their name and their stay in power. If you see, they have the same desire to rule this country indefinitely.

President Lungu is going for a third term, even when all odds are against him, even when he has destroyed the economy, even when he has cannibalised our national unity; even when he has nothing to offer,” says Changala. “The Presidential Initiative Fund is a slush fund which, whether they like it or not, are public funds. And in no time, President Edgar Lungu will be made to account because this benevolence which cannot be audited or indeed which has no oversight from the people of Zambia and indeed from the Office of the President is inimical to the security of our country. The bearer of the Presidential Initiative Fund, Mr Clement Tembo, has been using government facilities to hoodwink the people of Zambia in the delivery of these funds to various provinces and districts of our country. He has been flying [on] the [Zambia] Air Force planes, being flown by Air Force staff and enjoying the very benefits of the State. And his ending will be a tragedy, and he must blame nobody. They are misusing State resources to propel their name and their stay in power. If you see, they have the same desire to rule this country indefinitely. And indeed, he shall go back to that place so that other men and women of decent and inspiring character can take over from him. But he will be made to account and he will be a guest of a competent court of law, not a tribunal. President Edgar Lungu has been living beyond his means. He has been living beyond the call of his office as the President of the Republic of Zambia. For all his emoluments are gazetted and therefore in public domain. Any other money that he might call his own money, the money that he’s accruing out of corrupt and other activities that do not give honour and dignity to the Office of the President of the Republic of Zambia, there will be a time to account, and definitely that time is drawing near.”