Press Statement

LUNGU’S FAILURE TO REALISE THAT HE IS THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA

08/06/2020

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, Lusaka Province, we are extremely worried with the failure by President Edgar Lungu to realise that he is the republican president of Zambia, although strangely sworn in by the Registrar of the High Court in 2016.

We have been compelled to raise this concern following recent lamentations by President Lungu over his inability to discipline some known delinquent ministers and key government officials.

During his address to PF officials in Kasempa recently, the president lamented that the PF government risked losing elections on similar grounds that MMD lost power. He echoed that if left unchecked, the bad elements in PF such as land grabbers would cost the party in 2021 elections.

Fellow citizens, we are shocked to note that President Lungu who lives just opposite Arakan Barracks does not comprehend that he has all the instruments of power vested under his authority. It is unfortunate that President Lungu does not understand that the Republican Constitution has fully equipped him to deal with all the delinquent ministers and government officials.

We wish to advise President Lungu to consult Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who effectively utilised these instruments of power to bring sanity in the country.

It is sad to note that national assets like gold are being stolen while the Head of State is just watching. It is also sad to note that ministers like Ronald Chitotela and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya continue serving while being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). It is further sad to note that incompetent officials like Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganga are still in office. KK did not tolerate such misdemeanors, he fired ministers for excessive abuse of alcohol.

We have singled out Kanganja, because he has failed to arrest the known criminals in the PF Government prompting the Head of State to lament. It is the job of the Inspector General, the ACC Director General and the Commissioner of the Drug Enforcement Commission to weed out these criminal elements from the PF Government so that President Lungu can sleep peacefully.

Our worry as NDC Lusaka Province is that President Lungu does not replace these non-performers with competent ones.

We are further disappointed with President Lungu for lamenting that voters will not vote for the PF in 2021 unless criminal elements are weeded out from his administration. Why is the President so obsessed with the PF winning the 2021 Elections when his administration has lamentably failed to effectively govern Zambia. Here, we do not want to be diplomatic, President Lungu since winning the presidency in 2016, your Government has proved to be the most incompetent as it is only interested in power. And, when the public advise you of your failures, the reaction is, we have built roads, schools, hospitals and so forth as if another leadership cannot do the same. Surely, is this the reason why you want to cling to power when you are failing to use it for the benefit of the entire country?

Sorry, President Lungu, please step aside at the end of your second term and let others take over the reigns of the Zambian presidency.

Zambians are fatigued with your inability to provide quality leadership. Mr president, bawishi Tasila, why don’t you act timely on bad elements that have been worsening your legacy systimaticaly. Mr President, recently, your party vice Secretary General justified the illeagal collections of revenue from bus stops by party thugs. This, and many other retrogresive pronouncements are being made under your watch.

Mr President, Zambians voted out MMD and you brought back the corrupt DNA of MMD.

Zambians, we have warned you. 2021 is just around the corner. Vote wisely.

Kennedy Siyanda

NDC LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN