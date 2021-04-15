For Immediate Release

LUNGUs HATE FOR HH AND THE TONGA PEOPLE IN GENERAL INSPIRED BY THE DEVIL

By FRANKLIN MEMBE NDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON AND CHAIRMAN FOR NATIONAL PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Thursday 15th April 2021

Lungu must increase his understanding of the Bible he pretends to Champion.

The harrasment of Civil Servants suspected to be sympathetic to the UPND must come to an end. Lungu must stop abusing the youth. He must either disband the Cadre movement or employ them at his and other ministers’ farms.

Our respected police have been reduced to security guards while cadres reign supreme. Can someone please advise President Lungu that his hate for HH is inspired by the devil and not God. What have HH and Tongas done to you? If your fear is that Zambia will become a Tonga nation if HH came into power you are wrong. There is no way HH can turn Zambia into a Tonga dynasty. How can he do that with more Northerners in the National Managment Committee and Alliance partners with mixed tribes? If Zambia burns into flames Lungu will be totally responsible. Lungu with his new Cadre Chishimba Kambwili are fueling possibilities of a genocide in Zambia.

Tongas are only human and there are certain level of hate they can’t tolerate. Leave HH and Tongas alone to do what they know best: They are a united tribe and love one another. There is nothing wrong with that.

There was only one Adam and one Eve and all of us red, yellow, white, black, brown are all their descendants and now children of Abraham and our God.

Tribalism is a crime against humanity. Police must arrest anyone fuelling sentiments of tribalism. One can’t be a Christian and a tribalist at the same time. Some people have erroneously defined Tongas’ strong bond and love for one another and their tribe as evil. The unity of the Tonga is a positive point. They love their tribe, they support each other. What’s wrong with that?. Let us all accept them and emulate their strengths. If granted that indeed Tongas hate Bembas and other tribes should our response be more hate? Hate by anyone will not solve anything. God teaches us in His word that Love casts out evil. If it is true that Tongas are evil people (which I believe they are not) our response as Christians must be to love them because love ‘casts out fear’ according to my Bible. It’s love we need not hate. If members of all other tribes loved their tribes and their language asTongas do, Zambia could have a very strong cultural base and not this evil we are experiencing in the PF.

Government and the social fibre of the country as a whole would not be in the mess it is now. Wake up Zambians Love one another for love covers a multitude of sins and casts out fear.

We wish to urge all Zambians not to hate or fear any tribe but love one another. This way we shall not have another Rwanda. Any other way is a recipe for the repeat of the Rwanda Genocide. This is the sermon I expect from my Catholic brother Father Lupupa and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.