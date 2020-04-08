By Bruce Nyirenda/06.04.20
The Economic Intelligence (EIU) has predicted a possible intraparty ousting of President Edgar Lungu by dissatisfied factions within the PF before the 2021 elections. The EIU cites the main reason of the palace coup as the impending faltering of the balance of payment caused by the sovereign default on the bilateral debt of China.
The EIU that had predicted a landslide win for President Rupiah Banda and the MMD against PF and late President Micheal Sata, has again forecasted a possible win for President Edgar Lungu and the PF in 2021, but are categorical that the elections will not be free and fair and that President Edgar Lungu will use security forces to restrict political space and crush any politcal dissent.
“The political and economic turmoil will limit the fiscal space for government patronage networks, forcing the ruling party into a more openly totalitarian position. We expect upcoming elections to be neither free nor fair. Our baseline forecast remains that Mr Lungu will win the 2021 eelections, but the possibility of a balance of payment crisis (followed by a sovereign default on the bilateral debt to China) represents a downcast risk to the forecast, in that the crisis could split the ruling party into pro and anti Lungu factions.(Mr Lungu’s hold over the PF is not total)”, read part of the EIU Country report reviewing the period between 2021 to 2024.
Lungu cannot and will not win the 2021 elections. That I am sure it is inaccurate.for the EIC to say. Things are worse than it was in 2015 and 2016 but lungu had to rig these last elections and was falsely declared winner by fellow crooks. Things are so bad now and the force against the opposition you are talking about does not have the blessings of the bigger portion of our population, like it was 2015, 2016, so how will PF win? Even to use force you have to have the blessing of a good section of the population of course. Otherwise you get a “mutiny”. Even for the security personnel, are you saying they are happy with what’s happening? High cost of food, electricity, fuel, low pay, no pay rise, high debt, high taxes, loadshedding, gassing, satanism in PF, 48 houses with no owner, forest 27, forest 70, mukula tree, 42 fire tenders, burning of markets, list them…., all banked on corruption and outright theft. Against all these negatives what are the positives to enable Lungu to win? Or are you saying when someone Riggs an election then he has won the election? What then makes them rig if they have won? Over and above this the opposition is stronger, bigger than before, in 2021 they will be far more alert against malpractice than last time. This is a fact. You dont assume we will go into election2021 like the usual business no. Once beaten twice shy. And then this same PF, look, no lozi, Tonga or Kaonde will vote for IT but for the opposition. And for sure some BEMBA, Ngoni, bisa will NOT vote for IT but for the opposition. This is a fact. Many will join hands with their lozi, Tonga, kaLunda brothers, while many have NDC and DP, MMD for a choice. Against all these unfavorables for PF, how can one say it so simply that PF will win? That they will use pangas, MATCHTES and guns and they will win. Pangas, MATCHETES and guns all over the country? Possible? Without immediate repurcursion? Well, it seems The EIC has much to elaborate on their statement.