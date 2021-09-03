Sikaile Sikaile

LUNGU’S IMMUNITY MUST BE REMOVED IMMEDIATELY

As Parliament opens, I’m asking parliamentarians to move a motion to have the immunity of former president Mr Lungu removed. This is not witch hunt but to facilitate for a clear clean up and bringing all criminals to book.

Before PF lost Power. The president told the country that he had noticed huge sums of money in bank accounts of his top leaders and members. The president went on to say they can steal but not everything. So, all ministers, MPs, party officials who stole were ordered by the President. For starters abetting crime is crime, noticing crime and keeping quiet about it, is crime.

Yesterday BBC interviewed the new president of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema who told the world that the coffers are empty and there is rampant corruption as traces of public resources overwhelmingly shows. We know Mr Lungu once aided his Ministers to stay in office and got illegal salaries this too needs to be looked into. This time he decreed to his party members to steal but, not everything this is on record. Unfortunately, from the revelation by the current President. It is like, his members even defied the decree and stole everything. Coffers are empty (tamuli imbuto). Since he did not act, it is reason enough to remove his immunity. He must account for his unconstitutional decrees.

Our investigations clearly show that most corrupt deals were facilitated by state house agents. Therefore, it is good that we remove the immunity of Mr Lungu so that we do a clean up.

I’m calling upon former president Mr Lungu to volunteer and support this move. If he is clean, then, he should not worry at all.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR AFRICA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL