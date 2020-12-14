LUNGU’S LAUGHTER.A DISORDER OF DISSONANCE.

“Every time I hear people say Zambia is not doing fine , I laugh”(President General Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu)

Mr. Lungu’s laughter when people say that things are not okay in Zambia is very true and sincere. Its an emotional disorder that has been perfectly visible through out his presidency. He is alleged to have said, whenever someone say things are not okay in Zambia he responds,”loosen up and take a cup of coffee, Zambia is doing fine.” Until you fairly evaluate his cognitive dissonance, you may unfairly judge him. Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu sees things from an impaired emotional perspective arising from a chronic psychosocial detachment.

This a very rare disorder that manifests in converse emotional reaction. For example, people with this disorder would laugh when someone dies or would cry when everyone is laughing. This is the reason why we find Mr.Lungu reacting in the manner he does over the failing economy and the 8% insult he gave our civil servants as well as defaulting on the loans.To him, the Economy is doing very fine and that’s why we see the unrestrained extravagance in his Government. The GDP is in negative, the dollar rate is at its highest ever, inflation is in hyper mode, loadshedding in the midst of stable rainfall, mealie-meal at over K100, hospitals reduced to prescription centres, families having one erratic meal a day, unemployment shooting through the sky- Mr. Lungu laughs and says,”loosen up and take a cup of coffee, Zambia is doing fine.”

When someone has no vision like he lightly declared, one begins to live in a spontaneous world where anything that happens becomes an achievement. Zambia is a failed state! No rule of law, ballooning armed cadreism, unbridled Corruption, polarised Institutions of Governance with the executive meddling in the Police, ACC, Judiciary etc. This is our Zambia under his failed leadership.

The country borrowed and plundered borrowed money without any moral restraint. All capital projects are quoted at three times higher than global market prices! This is the country where the head of state is telling the citizens to loosen up and take a cup of coffee.

How many families can even afford such luxuries other than the Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs). The billions of dollars in the hands of PEPs were tabulated in the FIC report which he trashed as Mfwiti mfwiti .We all know that those in the Political establishment are cushioned from the Economic sting because everything is free coupled with stealing.

These are the people who can loosen up and take a cup of coffee. How much is a Kilogram of Sugar today? The coffee he is referring to is coming from well managed economies whose citizens have employment and conducive policy support for industrial engagement. We have certain parts of our nation were people solely dependable on wild fruit for their daily survival. Mr. Lungu is sleep walking. So are those that surround him. That’s why they are all insisting that things are ok in Zambia.

How many graduates are loaming the streets today? How many children are able to attend school today? This is the scenario where the head of state is urging citizens to take a sip of coffee and loosen up. Its most unfortunate to have such a level of hate for one’s country. Zambia is an inexhaustibly rich country with visionless day dreamers sabotaging it’s potential. Zambia is doing fine? What exactly constitutes doing fine? What Economic benchmarks are we anchoring our performance on?

Mr.Lungu feels that he has developed Zambia so much that there is no other country doing better than Zambia today. He needs to be waken up and get treatment earlier. There is no way we can survive under this phantasy of leadership.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist