By Rick Nchito

President Edgar Lungu’s recent visit to North Western Province has started bearing fruits as Lunyiwe UPND ward councilor resigns and joins PF.

Maybin Kambuta was bought during Lungu’s tour of North Western Province recently at K100,000.

Kambuta was told not to resign immediately Lungu visited the area and it was agreed that he should instead resign a month later.

Kambuta who has with immediate effect tendered his resignation after receiving the remaining balance of K25,000 from the K75,000 he already received when Lungu visited the area said he has decided to join the ruling Patriotic Front because the opposition has no capacity to provide development and nothing to offer the people.

He has since thanked the people of Lunyiwe ward for having accorded him the opportunity to serve them in that capacity.

Kambuta announced his resignation today in a letter dated June 15, 2020 and addressed to the Kabompo town Chairperson.-Koswe