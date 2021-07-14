LUNGU’S PF IS NOTORIOUS, PRESIDENT SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE – KALABA.

Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba has described the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party as the most notorious political contender in 12 August election when it comes to electoral violence.

DP President said it is therefore wrong for President Edgar Lungu to ignore an invitation and instead throw the responsibility on the party Secretary General Mr. Davies Mwila.

“PF is the most notorious party whose President isn’t supposed to miss peace dialogues,” Kalaba said, “I am not trying to underestimate the abilities of Mr. Mwila but conferences such as this one needs Mr Lungu.”

Kalaba was speaking during the on going peace conference convened Coalition for Peaceful Elections in Zambia.