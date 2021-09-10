Lungu’s remaining officials must emulate Mvunga and resign.

By David Zulu

President Hakainde Hichilema’s quest to create a new culture of transition where the incumbents hand over power seamlessly and without being fired must be applauded, but those who choose to listen to their consciences and step aside at their own behest, must be equally applauded.

President Edgar Lungu presided over a gangster government whose recklessness and criminality is yet to be fully ascertained. These government officials were part of that system which they abbetted against the Zambian people.

Hundreds of people died during the mysterious gassing which still require closure by instituting an independent and transparent investigation. Millions of dollars were stolen through overpriced poor quality projects while government dispensed expired drugs to its citizens.

PF political militias and cadres lavishly flaunted trunks of cash and expensive SUVs while the majority of Zambians went to bed hungry and maternity wards lacked basic sanitary hygiene materials for mothers that were giving birth on the floor.

This was the worst institutional criminality against the Zambian people that can only be compensated by getting to the bottom of what caused the impunity and ensure it never happens again. A commission of enquiry is a must!

And so in this case,the most honourable thing for Lungu’s remaining officials is to listen to their consciences, restitute by resigning instead of waiting for retirement perks from the very people they brutalised and robbed. This is why former Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga must be commended for resigning.

I therefore call upon people like Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti to resign, along with the likes of Zambia Intelligence Security Services (OP) Director General Hector Sikazwe, ZRA’s Kingsley Chanda, Boniface Chimbwali PS at Cabinet Office, Dr Kenneth Malama, PS Health, Chalwe Lombe, PS Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Mwamba, Ambassador to AU, Dr Esther Munalula, Ambassador EU, Anthony Mukwita, Ambassador Germany and Dr Christine, Ambassador France.

I really think Zambians will extol their magnanimity and will salute them for showing courage and fortitude by surrendering these offices promptly and without much ado. They should not earn any more tax payers’ money from a traumatised citizenry after years of dictatorship and daylight robbery.