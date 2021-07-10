LUNGU’S RETURN TO THE CAMPAIGN HAILED SAYS LUBINDA

…´after mourning President Kaunda in style´

Lusaka, 10 July 2021 (SMARTEAGLES)

President Edgar Lungu has shown once again that he is a national leader with the interest of Zambia at heart when he re-ignited his campaign in style, strictly adhering to covid rules after the burial of President Kenneth Kaunda said former Justice Minister Given Lubinda.

Mr Lubinda was speaking after President Lungu toured Bauleni, Kalingalinga and Mtendere under the rules stipulated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) due to covid that has claimed hundreds of Zambian lives.

“A true leader like President Lungu leads by example by giving out hand sanitisers and masks during his visits,” Mr Lubinda said, “a real leader strives to protect his subjects not kill them in order to assume the topmost public office. The end doesn’t always justify the means.”

Mr Lubinda said opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema should read from the Lungu hymn book “if he really wants to have impact in any future election” because he lacks everything President Lungu has.

President Lungu, after declaring a national day for first president Kaunda, giving the founding father an unprecedented 21-day mourning also suspended all political activities in the country including shutting down schools and business.

H.E Lungu said, “I (Edgar Lungu) cannot go to campaign before we bury our father Dr Kaunda and also risk the lives of hundreds of Zambians due to covid just because of politics it’s not me.”

President Lungu was immensely resisted by Mr Hichilema of UPND but at the end of the day, as the number of people dying, hospitals ran out of bed space and burial sites ran out, Zambians hailed the President.

“President Lungu´s bold leadership is the kind of leadership Zambia needs,” Mr Lubinda said, “it’s a leadership of the heart and soul of Zambians and development not personal aggrandisement like Mr Hichilema who wants to fix things that are not broken.”

President Lungu is expected to do similar whistle-stops of Bauleni, Kalingalinga and Mtendere according to Mr Lubinda.

President Lungu gave out masks and hand sanitisers to everyone he met in compliance of covid rules the disease has killed hundreds of Zambians. He also called for peace.

