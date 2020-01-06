PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s leadership has become untenable, says chief Hamusonde.

Hamusonde (r) says Zambians should judge if the PF remains in government next year or be declared ‘persona non grata’.

In an interview, chief Hamusonde of Bweengwa, west of Monze district, said just like the PF forced US Ambassador Daniel Foote to leave Zambia unceremoniously, Zambians will eject the PF leadership next year.

“I have interacted with not only my subjects but even civil servants, men and women in uniform, the poor youths on the streets, nurses, doctors and farmers and the language is the same,” he said. “They are fed up with the PF government, they are fed up with President Edgar Lungu and his leadership is no longer untenable. Some have even now known the meaning of persona non grata, this is after Ambassador Foote was forced out of Zambia.”

Hamusonde said Ambassador Foote’s statement was read upside down by President Lungu.

He said the PF needs to be careful when dealing with donor countries such as the US.

“The man never said change laws to make homosexuality legal, no. He [Ambassador Foote] wondered what some people who have been found wanting for stealing millions are doing on the streets. We have ministers still getting millions of taxpayers’ money and allowances, flying around and driving luxurious GRZ vehicles and yet we have a Constitutional Court order that they pay back the 2016 salaries and allowances,” Hamusonde noted. “We have [Secretary to the Cabinet] Dr [Simon] Miti cited for wrongdoing in the [Henry] Kapoko cases when he was permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health and that he should appear before court but alas, where is he? That is what Ambassador Foote meant when he compared the 15-year jail term for two men charged with homosexuality.”

The traditional leader said it’s a shame that Ambassador Foote had to leave.

He, however, was delighted that the US diplomat had left Zambia with a New Year gift of US$3.5 million pledge in food aid to drought affected areas.

“Our own government has failed to give us food aid, they are selective in whom they are giving. But I hope the US Embassy will consider us and the people of Dundumwezi and Gwembe who are hard hit. US$3.5 million will greatly help us,” Hamusonde said.

“The PF has been treading wrongly with donor countries; we had Norway pulling out aid and now we are on the verge of the US doing the same. When our health sector gets a lot from United Stats’ US$500 million annual aid with much of it going to HIV, TB and malaria fights. If this was pulled out, where would Mr Lungu and the PF get that kind of money to provide free ARVs to our people living with HIV? The gains in malaria fight will be eroded and TB cases will shoot up. Our hospital wards that are now partially empty will be filled with dying Zambians. So the rest is for Zambians to judge if this PF government under President Lungu deserves to be in government in 2021 or they should be declared ‘persona non grata,” said Hamusonde.