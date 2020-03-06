The Patriots for Economic Progress Party is disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address on values, morals and principals.

PeP President Sean Tembo says President Lungu has trivialize the loss of over 50 lives in gassing and mob justice related incidences by merely contemplating establishing a commission of inquiry into the gassing issue.

Mr. Tembo has urged President Lungu to establish a commission of inquiry without hesitation to investigate the gassing situation in the country.