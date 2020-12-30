By CIC Editors.

LUNGU’S STATE POLICE CONSPIRACY THEORY EXPOSED: DID IT HAVE TO TAKE 2 LIVES TO REWARD BAD KATANGA OVER GOOD KAPESO?

When Koswe released the names of officers to be promoted after HH summon people thought it’s a joke here we are. But one astonishing thing is the agony behind the criteria of retiring Kapeso over Katanga if good policing was a qualification. The president has been exposed what exactly he wants from the police certainly not good officers.

Katanga does not deserve that position better than Kapeso unless we are told the former DIG Operations was the one who fired the trigger.

Nelson Phiri’s suspension follows the video of him captured telling his juniors to harmer one at the presidential motorcade of UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

CIC would like to announce that whoever the first post that came that Kanganja was fired was very true and that’s the position before an after thought to allow him conclude investigations over the death of two people last week. Mr Kanganja’s contract has been extended artificially backfiring the good propaganda.

Lungu’s image rating and public confidence raised following the news of firing Kanganja and worsened when he changed his mind to keep him for another 6 months , what is worse and worrying now is the appointment of Katanga as DIG Operations which has raised so much concerns how does she qualify than Kapeso.

One thing is clear president Edgar Lungu is not fixing anything but messing everything up beyond normal. He has the authority as the head of state to get intelligence of whatever degree to act on something if at all public confidence in police is an issue. Kanganja’s 6 months extension is way too insulting to investigate himself over a report that will never come. We wouldn’t be surprised that Kanganja’s contract maybe extended for another year because president LUNGU doesn’t care about the public confidence or whatever it comes with but he cares what’s in it for him and his cadres of PF especially with 2021 general elections.

Our headlines says State Conspiracy Theory of sacrifice, pretence, bad games and politics.

To go deeper in detail is the question we should ask ourselves that Did it have to take two lives to act wrongly on police officers when so many lives have been lost at the hands of the police yet no action. When Lungu doesn’t act the situation is better than when he actually acts because our president is not gifted to good actions but pretense that actually exposes his bad side of agenda.

Kapeso is fired not because he has anything to do with the two deaths but his stay at the police would rather have two deaths instead 10 or more. This is a man many PF cadres felt is working with the opposition when he waged war against them at the magistrate courts following the court appearances of Mansa central MP and Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya. Mr Kapeso publicly said these cadres will not be allowed to take law into their own hands at his watch. We paid critical attention in reference to PF that he questioned whether they want to become police officers so that him he goes to the village unfortunately the cadre number one representing them all has responded and acted to actually send him home permanently this followed before thought of promoting him as the new IG on top.

The other person fired after appointment is the embattled Richard Mweene from Northern province promoted as DIG Admin this is a suicide mission because the man will not only fail to deliver as the task ahead of him surrounded with the curtail enemy of the people by names Kakoma Kanganja and Charity Katanga as his bosses will choke him to be so incompetent and forced to do what he can’t. Mr Mweene we can predict his end days in PF government faster than anyone the best he can do is decline the promotion and resign himself or take the risk of eroding whatever he has worked for ad more blood on citizens is coming ahead.

The theory at play here is the assembling of the master team on the police unity that will be used to wreck the opposition way easily than it was with Sibote as DIG Admin and Kapeso as DIG Operations. The master move made by President Edgar Lungu with a bid to win public confidence has actually landed himself a perfect match to abuse the opposition further.

What’s in it for the opposition UPND?

UPND should brace themselves for more torture and ambush from the Zambia police it’s a presidential design with elections agenda. Sibote Eugene and Kapeso where silent resistances blocking Kakoma Kanganja to do a lot of harm.

Lusaka is officially hostile for the opposition with the coming of Katanga and the existing devil we know in Kanganja it’s Richard Mweene who will try his best to resist but he won’t last long UPND are on their own defense to re-strategize how to relate with new command which we all know won’t be friendly.

This was our analysis for today next analysis later we are going to look at the voice notes Innocent Kalimanshi on the Home Affairs minister Hon Steven Kampyongo.

