Larson Mutembu, a preacher, says Edgar Lungu’s tenure as president of the Republic of Zambia has been a disaster in many ways. He is right.

This is the most corrupt regime in Zambia’s history. And Edgar is the most corrupt president this country has had. From his own declarations, his wealth more than doubled in less than a year of becoming President. This was certainly not from earned income but from proceeds of corruption. He has been several times challenged to explain his sudden wealth but has failed to do so.

And most of his ardent supporters and defenders are people who have enriched them through corruption. How many of his ministers can today be said to be clean and free of any kind of corruption?

Look at his close friends! Who among these can be said to be clean? He actually protects the corrupt and has no time for clean people. He actually hates clean people. They seem to be a challenge to him.

Edgar is the most intolerant president Zambia has ever known. And this has spread to his minions like Stephen Kampyongo and Bowman Lusambo.

Under Edgar’s presidency, political violence has increased in Zambia. He leads the most violent political party in Zambia’s history. Edgar rewards people for being brutish. How can a decent and peaceful president have the likes of Kampyongo and Lusambo as ministers given their backgrounds and conduct? Wherever these are there’s violence, threats and turmoil.

When it comes to democracy, Edgar’s rule is worse than that of the one party state. He has literally taken us beyond the one party dictatorship. Our multiparty political dispensation is being obliterated, living only his party to function politically and otherwise. He has abused the public order Act to stifle opposition political mobilisation work in a way no other president has ever done. And to the public order Act he has added the COVID-19 restrictions to further suffocate opposition political mobilisation work.

There’s no Zambian president who has abused the police to suppress, repress and humiliate political opponents than Edgar. Look at how he has abused the police to harass and humiliate Hakainde Hichilema, Dr Fred M’membe, Chishimba Kambwili, Harry Kalaba and other political opponents!

What we have today in Zambia is not only a kleptocracy but also a dictatorship.

There’s no other president of this country, or probably Africa, who has closed more news media outlets than Edgar.

There’s no president of this country who has abused the Judiciary than Edgar. He has completely destroyed the independence of our Judiciary. We actually don’t have a judiciary worth talking about.

All our government institutions have been undermined, compromised to meet his corrupt needs.

Edgar has no restraint whatsoever. This is a very dangerous president.

We can’t understand how anyone who loves this country and its people can support, defend and even vote for Edgar!