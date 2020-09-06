Press statement for immediate release

05–09-2020

LUNGU,SILIYA, CHAMA AND KAMPYONGO THINK ZAMBIANS ARE FOOLISH

The statement by information minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya, that allegations of the PF government wanting to poison the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema are laughable, is ridiculous. Let Dora Siliya not get excited with corruption money.

Dora Siliya cannot talk about privatization before she tells the nation how she single sourced the sales of ZAMTEL to LAPGREEN. Radar scandals at KK international airport and the Malawi maize scandal which saw the then agriculture Minister in Malawi being fired.

In the maize scandal Edgar Lungu, Dora Siliya and Tasila Lungu were ring leaders.

We know Dora Siliya is good at at misleading blind presidents, she misled Rupiah Banda in 2011 and now it is Edgar Lungu who she is lying to that the people of Zambia are with him.

Our message to Dora Siliya and the PF government is still very loud and clear; that for the sake of the people of Zambia, we shall not allow PF government to touch HH and any other meaningful opposition leader in Zambia. This nation belongs to all Zambians and not a group of thieves masquerading as leaders.

The PF government has for a long time now been trying to find HH with a criminal offence so that they convict him. The burning of markets, gassing citizens, ritual killings and now privatization are all schemes that have been focusing on arresting Hakainde Hichilema and later poison him. If HH was to die today, PF government will be the happiest people in the universe.

Dora Siliya and the PF government should know very well that we are very much aware of all their evil agendas.

We have intelligence information adequate and credible intelligence. That is why we are telling PF government without beating around the bush not to bring trouble in the country by arresting Hakainde Hichilema. You will start something that you will fail to extinguish.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist