By ZNBC

President Edgar Lungu has held bilateral talks with his Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in that country’s capital Kinshasa.

The two leaders met in the African Union Arena in Kinshasa and agreed that works on the Kasomeno-Mwenda Toll Road must begin so that business between the two countries is enhanced.

President Lungu emphasized that work on the project must not be delayed by bureaucracy.

The Head of State also invited Mr. Tshisekedi to the Commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge in May.

The President said the invitation is important so that Congo can be inspired by what Zambia and Botswana have done.

And President Tshisekedi has called for enhanced relations between Zambia and the Congo.

He also called for strengthening of relations between President Lungu and himself for the good of the two countries.

And speaking during a press conference after the talks, President Lungu told journalists that he was delighted to be in Congo for talks that would build relations between the two countries.

President Lungu said Zambia and Congo share a long boundary and that the two peoples share the same history, culture and foods.

And President Tshisekedi said the two leaders also discussed Southern African Development Community -SADC- issues.

He expressed happiness to be invited to open the Kazungula bridge because Zambia and the DRC are also building a bridge over the Luapula river, a project expected to start this year.

President Tshisekedi also said the two countries share common minerals that are strategic.

President Lungu has since left Congo for Zambia.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President, Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.