By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF deputy mobilisation chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says UPND members of parliament, Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Teddy Kasonso should not be blamed that they are trying to work against UPND, saying they have realised that President Edgar Lungu is the best team to work with.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, GBM said the PF did not need to tell the likes of Professor Lungwangwa and Kasonso to work with them, as some were already senior members of the UPND.

“Even at the time I was there these are people who have independent minds, who cannot be controlled by one single leader in that particular party. So I think the works of the ones you have mentioned, the Lungwangwas and Kasonsos I think the wuorks they are doing, or what they are trying to do is something which they think is right, probably to work with the party or government of the day,” GBM said. “So I think they should not be blamed that they are trying to probably work against UPND. They have just realized that I think the best team to work with is President Edgar Lungu’s team.”

Mwamba said the PF had strategised to venture into opposition UPND strongholds, in order to start defections.

“I will tell you something, looking at our strongholds I don’t think we shall have a problem and I don’t think UPND will make further inroads. UPND made inroads because we were there to support it, those who come from the PF strongholds. Now we are not available, who is going to campaign for them? Yah so it’s a plus for PF and a minus for UPND,” GBM said. “Now we ourselves we have of course strategised that we should now go into their strongholds, and start now having people to defect to our party. And not just under the able leadership of President Lungu we are doing extremely well, looking in as far as development is concerned. So that’s why the people have realised that they are in the wrong camp, which is UPND.”

Prof Lungwangwa, Kasonso and Mukumbuta Mulowa have not been in good standing with their party, having defied the party’s position by voting in favour of the failed bill 10, which President Edgar Lungu was trying to use to enhance his interests and those of the ruling party.-Daily Revelation