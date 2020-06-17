By Daily Revelation Reporter

Member of parliament for Nalikwanda (UPND) Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has voted with the government against the proposal to have the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conduct the voting over bill 10, instead electing to conduct the vote electronically.

And deputy government chief whip Tutwa Ngulube said the government (executive) has bended too many times over bill 10, and will not give in to demands to have ECZ conduct the elections, as electronic voting was safer.

Well placed sources in the executive and Parliament have told Daily Revelation that the opposition lost out on one vote to have ECZ conduct elections, after Prof Lungwangwa voted with the government.

With electronic voting it is easy to know how members voted as opposed to secret balloting proposed through ECZ.

The sources said tempers flared last week, during the standing orders committee meeting, chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini over the proposal to have the ECZ conduct the voting, with those in the executive, who included government chief whip Brian Mundubile among others arguing that such a “useless proposal” could not be entertained.

The sources said the government argued that humans could easily be manipulated, insisting instead that the elections be conducted through electronic voting.

However, the government’s position was met with fierce opposition by those from the opposition, who included leader of the opposition Jack Mwimbu, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane among others, who argued against electronic voting, as the system could easily be manipulated, especially that the new rules stipulated that only 40 members would be allowed to sit in the main chamber, with others sitting in the amphitheater and others in the committee rooms, in view of the safety measures occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

With arguments boiling over, the sources said the executive requested Dr Matibini to call for a vote, with the government defeating the opposition by one vote.

And the sources have said the same government which was pushing the idea that only 40 members of parliament should sit in the main chamber, in view of the coronavirus restrictions, backtracked on their own standing, when they suggested that all the members of parliament should be in the house during voting on bill 10.

“What the government wants is to ensure that there will be no renegade MP from their ranks, and also not to lose out on the opposition members that have been brought into the circle,” the sources said.

The sources further said iPads had been procured from German, which would be used as a form of video conferencing by the members of parliament during these parliamentary sittings.

When contacted for comment, deputy government chief whip Tutwa Ngulube said Parliament has its own standing orders, and the ECZ was not part of Parliament.

“And voting in Parliament is done electronically and we have only voted electronically so why should we shift? Electronic voting is faster, the results are instantaneous and it’s safer, so we are not going to bend the rules. We have already bended too many times. And the issue of ECZ conducting the poll unless..I am saying that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has no role and we have nothing to do with the ECZ,” Ngulube said. “The parliament regulates its own procedure. Inside Parliament the ECZ has no role. And in fact the ECZ have a role in conducting elections for members of parliament, councilors, mayors and presidents and their mandate ends at that.”

On assertions that the proposal for the ECZ was made by Dr Matibini, Ngulube wondered which meeting that was, saying he had been sitting in the standing orders committee, and the Speaker could not make such a suggestion.

“The Speaker does not propose. The speaker chairs the meeting. No that is fake news, it’s fake news I can dispute that fact. At no point has Mr Speaker ever made such a thing, I can speak on behalf of Mr Speaker. Mr Speaker has never proposed ECZ,” said Ngulube. “And at what point does ECZ become part of parliament? Parliament is independent so just because its bill 10 we should start bringing in (ECZ)…if they (opposition) can’t trust ECZ on presidential elections can they trust ECZ on bill 10? They can’t. So let them keep ECZ away from their side.”