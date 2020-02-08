By Dr Mulindi Mwanahamuntu

I still stand with Professor Luo, a true functionary, unknown in the world of corruption, illegal property aquisition and violence whose every motive is informed by what is closely reposed in her mind. Her determination to creat Tasintha was informed by her belief to contain a wayward spouse who she believed loitered too much.

In the end, the professor ably cleansed ridgeway hotel drive from open prostitution. Great progress against the vice of sex for money resulting in HIV aquisition and its high prevalence along independence road was first delt by her. As a technocrat her understanding is solid: that political survival is a consequence of pronouncing messages from key leaders.

She is a learner, learning from her superiors. Now, she has identified the message of tribe which is wholly sold by her superiors. Luo is an intellectual who will deliver according to the statistical numeric need of her listeners. The only way is to make her understand that she can actually work to change statistics.

Something difficult because researchers dont change numbers(statistics). Tribalism is not her message. It’s only message a to win. If this fact changed, particularly from her superiors, she too will change. 28 years ago, she protected me when I nearly failed my masters.