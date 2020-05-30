LUSAKA Archdiocese Archbishop Alick Banda says public masses will resume in the Archdiocese on June 29.

In a memo to all priests in the Archdiocese of Lusaka, Archbishop Banda said Chrism Mass, strictly for priests only, would be held on Saturday June 20 at 9:30 hours in the Cathedral of the Child Jesus.

“In the meantime, we slowly open our churches by allowing gatherings of lay groups for meetings, prayers and cleaning or the church premises. I hereby give permission to parish priests to officiate at wedding ceremonies in the Catholic Church only. These marriage celebrations should be done outside Holy Mass. The people to be present for the celebration should not exceed 15 including the presider and the couples themselves. All government and church regulations on COVID-19 must be adhered to,” he said. “After a process of consultation with priests and in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, I hereby wish to provide the following guidelines: public masses will resume in the Archdiocese of Lusaka Monday 29th June 2020, Feast of Saints Peter and Paul. Chrism Mass, strictly for priests only, will be held on Saturday 20th June 2020 at 9:30 hours in the Cathedral of the Child Jesus. In the meantime, we slowly open our churches by allowing gatherings of lay groups for meetings, prayers and cleaning of church premises.”

He gave permission for priests to bless the remains of the deceased.

“We are called to accompany our faithful especially in difficult moments when they lose their loved. Therefore, I give permission for priests to bless the remains of the deceased (carpus). There should be no Holy Mass either or a semblance but strictly burial or blessing rite. If it is at church, no more than 50 people including the presider. Again, all government and church regulations on COVID-19 must be strictly followed,” said Archbishop Banda. “Let us use these measures so that we continue to minister to our own people. I further urge you my brothers to be always at the service of our people, journeying with them and yet respecting physical and social distance that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”