LUSAKA BASED LAWYER MULAMBO HAIMBE EMERGES VICTORIOUS IN THE PRIMARY ADOPTION ELECTIONS AT WARD LEVEL

United Party For National Development UPND Lusaka Central constituency aspirant Mulambo Haimbe has scooped today’s primary adoption elections at ward level

The UPND Lusaka Central constituency candidature which is been contested by 3 aspirants saw the Haimbe

winning with 98 votes while Mr Mlewa msaiwale, second polled 67 Votes and third place is Mr Mwanakatwe Sikasula with 4 votes.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM