LUSAKA BASED LAWYER MULAMBO HAIMBE FILES HIS APPLICATION FORMS TO THE UPND HEADQUARTERS*

LUSAKA- 20/03/21

UPND Lusaka central constituency Aspiring Candidate who is also Lusaka based Lawyer Counsel Mulambo Haimbe has successfully filed his application Papers at the UPND headquarters.

The UPND recently called for all aspiring candidates to Submit application letters for Councilors, Council Chairman/mayors and Area member of parliament.

Speaking when he addressed hundreds of Lusaka central residents from all the wards who escorted him to file his papers, Mr Haimbe assured the residents of His commitment to develop Lusaka central constituency under UPND government and President HH.

“My prority once adopted as UPND candidate for Lusaka central constituency will be to make sure Lusaka central turn red and vote for UPND and President HH. I will use my ability and capacity to make sure Lusaka central goes red come 12th/August, 2021” Haimbe said.

Lusaka central constituency Came to a stand still as Hundreds of central Residents took to the streets to Escort Mr Haimbe on his way to file his papers as residents shouts Anjenja-njenja Anjenja-njenja to mean the ground must shake as they flash UPND symbol.

Mr Haimbe is amongst 4 other UPND Aspiring candidates for Lusaka central constituency.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

