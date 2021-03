LUSAKA BISHOP EXPLAINS WHY HE ATE THE YOUNG GIRL

“I was trying to heal her”

A Lusaka Bishop has told police that he decided to bit the fingers of the 16 year old girl because he wanted to remove the demon that was tormenting her. The Grade 11 girl is admitted to University Teaching Hospital after the Bishop Taxson Mathotho of Christ Church of Miracles almost removed her fingers during deliverance last Sunday.