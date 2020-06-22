LATEST NEWS

Load more

1 COMMENT

  1. Where are the rest of the youth poeple it’s your turn to protect your future. Demand from your leader the best for you and the future, most of those in power today are all over 50 years and most of active police officers, army zaf, and op are young men whose future is been looted and laws been abrogated. I can see young officer happy with ak 47s which ll never improve their living conditions but only they boss of whom they are protecting. Wake up security when these activities demand for better laws and governance it includes you, you are beneficiary of a corrupt free country. So since you cant strike as security personnel but you can support the citizens by protecting them and they demand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here