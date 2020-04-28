LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL EXPLAINS HOW TO OBTAIN A PERMIT TO WORSHIP
PROCEDURE FOR OBTAININING CERTIFICATION TO HOLD A CHURCH SERVICE OR PUBLIC GATHERING
(As per regulation 9 of Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020)
The following procedure will be followed in order to obtain certification for holding of a Church Service or any Public gatherings:
- Application letter requesting for permission to hold a church service/public gathering to the Director of Public Health 2. Letter is delivered to Public Health Department Registry, Room 102
- Application form issued to applicant and filled in duplicate
- Public Health Inspectors inspect the premises to determine whether the public health guidelines could be met
- Decision is communicated to applicant
NOTE: Public Health inspectors will be monitoring in order to ensure compliance.