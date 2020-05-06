MEDIA STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL RECEIVES FULL BODY SANITIZER.

Lusaka – Tuesday, 5th May 2020.

The Lusaka City Council has today received a donation of a full body sanitizing machine from LAMISE group of companies through their representative Mr. Shantinath Justal .

The sanitizing machine was handed to the Lusaka City Council through the Mayor at Civic center premises .

Speaking during the event, Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa noted with confidence that initiatives of this nature are much needed for Lusaka and the country at large .

He mentioned that the sanitizer comes at opportune time and it will also help Lusaka people to follow health guidelines as stipulated by the government with easy .

The Mayor further called upon more stakeholders to come on board and set LAMISE’s initiative as an example .

“ If we have more of these full body sanitizers, the council will be able to place these machines at all bus stations and markets in Lusaka hence the spread of this virus (Corona virus ) will be reduced” he stated .

Conclusively, He thanked LAMISE for the donation which will go a long way in the fight against COVID-19.

At the same event ,Mr. Justal, Innovator and designer of the full body sanitizer assured the Mayor that more of these machines will be donated to the council in the long run .

He further thanked the Lusaka City Council and the Mayor for their continued efforts towards the fight against the pandemic .

This event was witnessed by Councillors and Lusaka City Council staff who wrapped up the event by sanitizing themselves using the full body sanitizer.

Issued by:

Veronica Katongo

Public Relations Officer.