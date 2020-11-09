LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REVERSE THE APPROVAL OF NAMING A STREET AFTER COSMO MUMBA.

I’ve just seen a funeral-styled-invitation to the opening of a street in Makeni called, “cosmo mumba street”.

The invitation has the Zambian Coat Of Arms printed on the front. Honestly, this is what we have reduced our city to?

Have we lowered the bar so low that crooks like cosmo can I have a street named after them?

It’s a public and open fact that cosmo has swindled people out of their land and property in the Kabwata area…and this is the same man that LCC chooses to honor by naming a road after him? Are you serious?

This scandalous move by LCC brings into question the criterion used by the local authority to name our roads.

I was under the assumption that roads should be named after members of society that have made significant and positive contributions to our city…not charlatans that crook the hard working people of Lusaka.

Ba LCC…please reverse that decision and Zambia Police…can you please go and ask cosmo where he gets the authority and unmitigated gall to insert the Zambian Coat Of Arms on his “funeral-styled-invitation”

SMLtv