A POLICE officer has admitted lying on oath that he apprehended nine UNPD supporters at High Court roundabout who went to offer solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema who was being questioned by the police at Force headquarters.

During cross-examinati on, Sergeant Patrick Mawere based at Lusaka division headquarters operations, told Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma that the UPND supporters who were accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peach were apprehended near cabinet office and not the High Court roundabout as he had alleged.

This is in a matter where Eddy Nawa, Sydney Ngulube, John Wilima, Nelson Banda, Wellington Mwanza, a 17-year-old juvenile, Levy Malowa, John Kashokoto and Nicholas Matongo are facing a charge of idle and being disorderly.

It is alleged that on December 23, 2020, jointly and whilst acting together at a public place on Independence Avenue, the nine conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

The nine were reportedly apprehended on December 23, 2020 near the Lusaka High Court premises on Indepence Avenue when they went to offer solidarity to Hichilema, who was being questioned by the police at force headquarters over a farm he acquired in Kalomo in 2004.

In his examination in chief, Mawere told the court that on the material day whilst Hichilema was being questioned by the police, he came across a group of people suspected to be UPND cadres, who had blocked Alick Nhkata road at the High Court roundabout, chanting party slogans and dancing.

He said the group was told to leave the place but it did not adhere to the directive.

Maware said he informed his supervisor that the group had refused to leave the High Court premises to which himself, superintendent Gunduzani, constables Siwila, Kapenda and Siasilungana were commanded to apprehend every member of the group.

He said following the directive by his supervisor, he managed to apprehend four UPND supporters and they were taken to Kabwata police station.

During cross-examinati on by the accused’s lawyer Kamuwanga Phiri, Mawere confirmed that certain roads were blocked by the police.

He confirmed that the accused were apprehended near cabinet office and that he is a lier for saying that the nine were apprehended at High Court roundabout.

When asked if he was aware that it was an offense to lie under oath, Mawere responded in the affirmative.

And another police officer, Eugene Lukonde told the court that he was allocated a docket where nine UPND supporters were accused of behaving in a disorderly manner by stoning police officers and disturbing the free flow of traffic.

He said he interviewed the accused in relation to the alleged offense but they denied the charge to which he made up his mind and jointly charged them and arrest them for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Magistrate Kaoma adjourned the matter to April 28, 2021 for ruling on whether or not the accused have a case to answer.