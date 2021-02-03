Lusaka cop murders innocent man, goes on the run

A POLICE officer in Lusaka has gone on the run after causing the death of a 57-year-old man of Kanyama Compound.

Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma is now wanted by his fellow officers in connection with the Murder of Joseph Masiye Tembo.

According to Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Tembo was yesterday in the company of his colleague at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary camp doing some pieces of work as a Cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Kaoma after a difference.

After being assulted around 14:00 hours, Tembo was rushed to Kanyama Clinic where he was admitted but died at about 22:00 hours.

Katongo told #Kalemba that Kaoma escaped after the incidence and a man hunt has been launched.

“We appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police,” Katongo appealed.

“The Zambia Police shall not shield any officer in a habbit of conducting themselves outside the provisions of the Law,” she added.

Katongo said all those who would be found wanting shall be arrested and prosecuted.

“Discipline is the cornerstone of the Zambia Police hence anyone that will conduct themselves to the contrary shall have themselves to blame,” she warned.

Further, Katongo appealed to the relatives of the deceased person and members of the public to remain calm as relevant authorities looked in to this matter.

