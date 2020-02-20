THE Lusaka City Council has suspended the collection of data for the preparation of the valuation roll for a week following death threats to officers carrying out the exercise.

Public relations manager George Sichimba said the council had learnt with grave concern that some Lusaka residents were inciting others to rise against officers who are collecting data for the preparation of the valuation roll.

Sichimba said officers from Valuation and Real Estates Department have been going round different areas collecting data for input into the new valuation roll.

He said the officers first distribute notices to property owners prior to moving into the targeted area.

“However, some residents with ill motives have decided to post the notices on social media inciting others not to allow officers in their premises and that the officers are not from Lusaka City Council. They have gone further to claim that Lusaka City Council has disowned officers when in fact not. What is even more disheartening is that some people have gone to an extent of issuing death threats to officers should they be found collecting data,” he said.

“This unfortunate situation has forced LCC to suspend the exercise for one week to again sensitise property owners. The background to the project is that Lusaka City Council (LCC) in conjunction with Government Valuation Department commenced the preparation of the Main Valuation Roll for the city. The preparation of the Main Valuation Roll is undertaken every five years in accordance with the rating Act No. 21 of 2018.”

He said the current Main Valuation Roll for LCC was prepared in 2013 and it had expired.

Sichimba said the Valuation Roll was the basis under which councils charge property rates which form the main source of income.

He said the preparation of the Main Valuation Roll for LCC which was currently under way involves re-valuation of all old properties and capturing all new properties.

“This will cover all categories of properties, that is, residential, commercial and industrial properties. Officers on the ground are therefore, taking measurements of properties, getting key attributes of properties such as construction materials, ownership details and stand numbers. And in the spirit of embracing e-government, the officers on the ground are also collecting phone numbers and email addresses so that going forward bills could be sent electronically,” he said.

“The officers have so far covered 29 Zones out the 42 Zones and the team is currently in Woodlands area. The exercise will cover all areas of the city and it is expected to last for 18 months from the time it started in June 2019. LCC is appealing to all property owners in the city to dismiss social media messages with the contempt they deserve and to give access to officers once the exercise resumes next.”

Sichimba said all officers have been issued with identity cards for identification purposes and when in doubt, property owners were encouraged to call the director of Valuation and Real Estates Management at Civic Centre for confirmation.