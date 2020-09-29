MWEMBESHI Ward 27 Councillor Kelvin Kaunda has said that some Lusaka City Councillors have put up an initiative to contribute all the funeral expenses for the burial of talented young musician David Phiri popularly known as Daev who died in a road traffic accident yesterday.

Daev alongside four others are said to have burnt to death after a vehicle they were riding in from Chirundu headed for Lusaka overturned and caught fire.

The musicians death has sparked national grief with many pouring their sadness on social media. Daev lived in Lusaka’s Matero Township where Kaunda is Area Councillor.

Kaunda who is also Eden University owner said he was greatly shocked and saddened by Daev’s death. After visiting the house of mourning in Matero, Kaunda told Batoka Bulls that he would foot all funeral expenses after discussing with the musician’s family and fellow Councillors.

Earlier, Kaunda posted on his Facebook page; “It is with sadness that I have come to learn about the demise of Young Daev (David Phiri) after being involved in road traffic accident in the mid hours of yesterday.”

“Daev is a resident in my ward (Mwembeshi ward 27) therefore I pledge full support to the family and pray for God’s Divine comfort unto the family, until we see our young entrepreneur off,” stated Kaunda.