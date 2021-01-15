LUSAKA DYNAMOS GET POLICE CALLOUT

AFTER making headlines since the beginning of the year with new signings, new luxury buses, Lusaka Dynamos today have the opportunity to showcase what they have been working on when they visit Zambia Police sponsored side Nkwazi FC in the MTN FAZ Super Division week 12 match.

Apart from showing what kind of team they have built, Dynamos would most importantly look to break into the top four and consolidate their position for an Absa Cup qualification.

Even without their dependable forwards in Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula, who are away with the national team in Cameroun for the Africa Nations Championship [CHAN] tournament, Dynamos brag of enough ammunition to beat Nkwazi.

Dynamos would be expected to unleash their new signings who include Zikiru Adams, Mothusi Cooper, Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba and Joseph Zimba.

The visitors may look favorites on paper but it would be up to how Wedson Nyirenda and Ian Bakala lineup the charges on the pitch.

Nkwazi on the other hand, may boast that they have only lost twice so far but have won as much games in 10 league matches and they are just one place above the relegation zone.

Both sides have been draw specialists this season with Dynamos having recorded seven from 11 games while Nkwazi registered six draws from 10 matches, but Dynamos are in a better position on the table and may be considered title contenders should their rescheduled games go their way.

