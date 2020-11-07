A LAWYER has lodged a complaint in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court against her former boyfriend after he allegedly had unprotected s3x with her.

Naomi Sithole, who is an assistant researcher at the Lusaka High Court, has accused Kelvin Milambo of engaging in behaviour which has potential of exposing her to contracting s3xually transmitted infections.After she saw the defendant’s WhatsApp chat with his ex wife in which she was telling him about her Anti Retroviral Therapy.

Ms Sithole has since filed a complaint of unlawful and negligently engaging in acts that are likely to spread infections.

Ms Sithole, therefore, wants Mr Milambo to answer to a complaint of unlawful and negligently doing acts likely to spread infection contrary to section 138 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia when he had unprotected s3xual intercourse with her.

Allegations are that Mr Milambo, between March 26, 2020 and June 21, 2020, unlawfully and negligently did acts which were and which he knew or had reason to believe that they were likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to her.

Ms Sithole states in her affidavit that she knew Mr Milambo in April 2019 when he was introduced to her by Justin Nkhanga as a potential purchaser of a plot that she was selling in Livingstone, Southern Province.

She stated from their first meeting in April 2019, Milambo kept in touch with her until when he was ready to pay for the plot and he made the first instalment in January 2020 and the final instalment in February 2020.

She stated that after the final payment, Milambo asked her whether she was available for a relationship and if she was open to have a child with him and she accepted the proposal.

SOURCE: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL