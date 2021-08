LUSAKA MAGISTRATE COURT ACQUITS ELEVEN UPND CADRES

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted eleven, united party for national development cadres charged with conduct likely to breach peace.

The cadres were arrested on 23 rd December, 2020 when they went to offer solidarity to their leader President Hakainde Hichilema after he was summoned at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka while he was in opposition.