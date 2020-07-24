JUDGEMENT FEVER? Lusaka Man Accused Of Assaulting Justice Minister Develops Diarrhoea At Court

A driver of Lusaka Martin Mambwe who is accused of assaulting Justice minister Given Lubinda yesterday is said to have developed a running stomach at court while waiting for judgment in his matter.

This caused Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale to adjourn the case in which Mambwe was found with a case to answer for assaulting Mr Lubinda, the Kabwata PF member of parliament, on July 12, 2019 as he toured Kabwata market.

Four of Mambwe’s co-accused charged with proposing violence to Mr Lubinda were acquitted after finding that the prosecution did not adduce evidence to warrant placing them on defence.

When judgment came up yesterday, State prosecutor Juvenalis Kamutondole said Mr Mambwe was not before court but his surety, Princilla Zimba, an administrative officer at Pick ‘N’ Pay Makeni outlet, was available to explain the accused’s whereabouts.

Ms Zimba told court that Mambwe was at court but he suddenly complained of stomach pains and developed a running stomach and was rushed to hospital.

Magistrate Mwale then instructed Ms Zimba to inform the accused that he should present proof from the hospital when he appears next in court and adjourned judgement to August 4.