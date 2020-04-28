LUSAKA MAN AGED 23, KILLS GIRLFRIEND AGED 19, POLICE SAY

A-19 YEAR OLD old girl has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend identified as Don Bosco Katongo of Middle West in Lusaka after he found her with another man in the neighborhood.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told Mwebantu and said officers picked the body of the deceased identified as Nancy Muchindu which was found lying in a one roomed house on a mattress with a swollen face.

She said the incident happened last night at middle west compound in Greenroof area.

“Preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased was assaulted by her boyfriend, who is now the suspect in the case of murder after she was found in the neighborhood with another man,” Katongo said.

She said the body has since been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem.