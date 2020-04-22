POLICE have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka’s Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16 year old girlfriend identified as Getrude Lungu.

Zambia Police Spokesperson has told Mwebantu, that police followed a report of a missing person to Kalikiliki police post on Sunday 19th April, 2020 by Simon Lungu, the father of the victim who reported that his daughter had gone missing on Sunday at about 12:00 hours.

She said investigations were instituted which led to a Traditional doctor of Mtendere who later revealed that he attended to a client who was later identified as Crispin Kawanga who went to him seeking for help after he had killed someone.

“Police apprehended Crispin Kawanga and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and led the police to Salama Park where he dumped the body in a drainage after putting it in a sack. The body was found in a decomposed state hence Postmortem will be conducted on the scene.” she said. – Mwebantu