LUSAKA MAN GOES ON 30 DAYS HUNGER STRIKE AFTER A WOMAN HE WANTED TO MARRY DUMPED HIM FOR HIS FRIEND

“Its better I die than suffering like this, this woman has killed me”, he cried.

A 30 year old Lusaka Man has taken to social media to cry after being dumped by his fiancee. Prophet Kelvin Mumpangwe lamented that he sacrificed everything for her long time lover, only to be disappointed, something he never expected. For the past four days now, he has refused to eat or drink anything due to the heartbreak. He is now in the bush crying and has vowed never to eat or drink anything until 30 days of hunger strike. It is reported that his longtime girlfriend dumped him after his best-man to be (Brian Mumba) propose to her and slept with her. The heartbroken man was scheduled to marry his longtime (4years relationship) girlfriend on 4th July 2020; but now she is no longer interested after sleeping with one of his friends……Sad Indeed!

He wrote on fb:

“#This_is_so_painful_God_help_me

Five months just after putting a ring on your finger you break my heart, the thing that i feared the most has come my way.Sacrificing_in_vain four year of vanity, i chose you over my church, over my family, i rejected a lot of ladies because my heart only wanted you, a lot of people made themselves my enemies coz i chose you, i cant figure it why, how? Is it because i don’t have a car? Or am not good looking? Or you wanted more than i could offer? The pain is unbearable. God knows deeply i loved you but since you want more, its fine am a man i will pull through. For four days now i cant swallow food. Lusaka is bad. Go play well, God know i truly loved you. Insulting me and burnt the pic we took together, what has that boy offered that i didn’t offer??”.

(Please lets pray for our brother, he may commit suicide)

Picture: Kelvin Mumpangwe with his longtime girlfriend before she dumped him. Sad!!