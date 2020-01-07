LUSAKA MAN MISSING AFTER FALLING INTO MANHOLE AND GETTING SWEPT AWAY IN DRAIN PIPES

CREWS from Lusaka City Council Fire Brigade and Zambia Police are searching for a man who fell into a manhole and was swept away in a storm drain.

The incident happened today near a drainage situated few meters outside Lusaka’s Lumumba Bus Station.

According to eye witnesses the man “walked over an uncovered drainage” that was full of water due to heavy rains experienced in the city yesterday.

(Picture by the Speech Analyst)