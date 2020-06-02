LUSAKA MAN REPORTS MILES SAMPA FOR ASSAULT

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has allegedly assaulted the General Manager for Memorial Park identified as Lawrence Nsoma.

Nsoma aged 34 years of Chelston Green, reported to Police that he was assaulted by Sampa and sustained injuries on the face.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to Mwebantu in a statement and said the mayor allegedly used a stick when committing the act.

Katongo said the incident happened at Sampa’s house in Nyumba Yanga on Saturday around 20:30 hours.

Katongo said the same day around 23:00 hours, police recieved a report of Criminal trespass from Sampa who alleged that six people went to his home and harassed his workers.

And Katongo said investigations into the matter have been instituted in both matters.