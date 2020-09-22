Lusaka man uncomfortable with demanding oral s3x from prayerful wife with ‘healing powers”

A 35-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka wants to be divorced from his wife after she acquired healing powers and the ability to predict sales of his business.

John Mumba of Makeni Simonson area married Margaret Mukankaolwa aged 30 in 2017 and the two have a 2-year-old daughter.

According to Mumba the marriage was going well until Mukankaolwa became a prophetess at Holy Ministries Pentecost Church.

In a divorce case against his wife, Mumba told the Kanyama Local Court that he loved his wife but couldn’t continue to be with her especially in bed after seeing “how holy she has become over the years.”

Mumba begged for court to dissolve his marriage to Mukankaolwa.

He explained that it was uncomforting for him to ask Mukankaolwa for s3x especially after seeing her healing people and recruiting people to faith.

“I know this sounds stupid but how can I have s3x with a woman who can even predict my business sales, imagine asking her to give me oral s3x after she is from interceeding and healing people sure, aweh she is too holy for me,” Mumba said.

Mumba revealed that when he married Mukankaolwa, she was just an ordinary member of the church but later started having visions which led her to become a prophetess.

In her defense, Mwanakatwe said despite her busy church schedule she had performed all the required duties of a wife to her husband including oral s3x.

Mukankaolwa said no matter how many visions and people she healed, she was still a wife and she knew her limits.

“I don’t see any reason why my husband wants to divorce me, I have been a good wife I have given him s3x in any way he wants because, so long the two are married and they both agree on how they should make love then there is no problem,” Mukankaolwa said.

And in passing judgment, Magistrate Mubukwanu Matalaka refused to grant divorce to Mumba on the ground that he does not see any problem that can make two people part ways.

The court said the couple needed to sit and try to solve the problem why Mumba feels guilty whenever he is making love to his wife.

The court added that it was important that Mumba learns and befriend his wife and joke as many times as they could so that the arkwardness could be cured which will lead to a happy life between the two.

©Kalemba