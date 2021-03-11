LUSAKA MAN WHO WAS FILMED PULLING HIS CHINESE BOSS IN A TROLLEY GETS K900 SALARY INCREMENT

By Prudence Siabana

A Lusaka resident john Zulu who was recently filmed pulling his Chinese national employer on a trolley has disclosed that his salary has been increased to K2, 500 from K1, 600 after the incident.

Mr. Zulu, an employee at Kaili Investments has however disputed social media reports suggesting that he was bribed to defend his alleged abusive boss after the video went viral.

Speaking during a meeting with Labour Commissioner Givens Mundengwa in Lusaka today, Mr. Zulu clarified that the Chinese national was unwell and was only trying to help him as he could not walk.

Mr. Zulu has also disclosed that the said Chinese national is not his employer but a friend of his employer.

Meanwhile, Labour Commissioner Givens Mundengwa says investigations in the matter are still ongoing and that the said Chinese national will appear at the Labour office at an appropriate time as he is currently unwell.

He further says the ministry of Labour will engage the immigration department in order to establish the immigration status of the Chinese national.

PHOENIX NEWS