LUSAKA MAN WHO WAS ‘REJECTED’ BY A GIRL BECAUSE OF BEING ‘POOR’ RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM USA

A 31 year old Lusaka man who was rejected by a 29 years old lady he proposed to has received massive financial support from well wishers from Zambia and USA.



Masuzyo Phiri had a crush on a girl identified as Natasha Lubinda and he gathered strength to approach her,but the reply he received was jaw dropping! and embarrasing..



“You are not my class..Your mother sells vegetables on street,whilst my own mother is rich and works in Bank..You stay in low class area,whilst I stay in VIP area…Your father doesn’t even own a car,then you come to me..For what!..”.,she told him.

These words did not go well with some Zambian men who value family and parents.They have started raising funds to support Masuzyo’s family.



Meanwhile, a Zambian based in the USA George Mtonga, who’s an entrepreneur and investor has equally come to the aid of the poor Masuzyo. Mr Mtonga and others have began raising funds K10,000 in order to support Masuzyo’s mother. At the time of this publication the money has already reached (K15, 000).