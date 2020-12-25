LUSAKA MAYOR MILES SAMPA ANGERED BY COUNCIL OFFICIALS PERSISTENT DISREGARD OF HIS INSTRUCTIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has taken a swipe at council officers for disregarding his instructions.

Mr. Sampa complained to Ministry Of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama during the presentation of gifts to New Year babies at Chelstone Clinic.

The Lusaka mayor disclosed that officers at the local authority do not heed to his instructions leading to the failure to implement some of the important programmes.

Council officers that had accompanied Mr. Sampa to the clinic refused to release money meant for mothers’ of the Christmas babies.

This development however incensed Mr. Sampa who ended up using his own money and gave the three mothers at the clinic.

Mr. Sampa said the money, amounting to K20, 000 was budgeted for after realizing that just giving the mothers baby hampers was inadequate as some people do not even have food in their homes.

PHOENIX FM NEWS