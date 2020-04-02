By Prudence Siabana

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has called on the public to use alternative means of transport and avoid public transportation in the wake of the corona virus outbreak as part of adhering to social distancing.

Zambia has recorded 36 confirmed cases of the Covid 19 cases with no death so far.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sampa says the public must consider the use of bicycles and if possible walk to their destinations.

Meanwhile Mr. Sampa has urged the public not to frustrate bus drivers and businesses that are placing hand wash facilities at the entrance of their businesses by refusing to use them.

Mr. Sampa says people must adhere to the mandatory hand washing so as to eliminate the spread of the corona virus which has claimed many lives globally.

PHOENIX NEWS