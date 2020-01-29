THE TRUE STORY BEHIND THE MAYOR’S RING.

By Simon Mwewa Lane.

I called the Mayor as soon as I saw that picture and I asked him point blank, “Your Worship, what’s the story with that black ring?”

He responded by saying, “Mwewa, that picture was taken during my Mayoral campaign at a photo studio here in Lusaka…one of my campaign team members gave me his watch and ring and suggested that I would look more electable if I wore a watch and ring.

I wore the watch and ring specifically for that shoot. As soon as we were done, I took the watch and ring off and gave them back to my colleague” The Mayor went on to say, “I don’t wear jewellery, it was just for that photoshoot and moreover, I’ve never had any dealings with his stock…I am Catholic”

I was glad the Mayor cleared the air on this “ring issue” because the pictures of government officials wearing rings with black stones, have grown legs and they are everywhere.

Social Media has a way of creating a storm in a tea cup..so apa people are afraid to genuinely wear jewelry with a black stone for fear of being labelled a beneficiary of SEER 1’s demonic fantasies.

