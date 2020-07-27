

By prudence Siabana

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has clarified that there will be no levy or purported tax to be levied on any wheelbarrow holder.

Mr. Sampa says contrary to reports by some section of the media wheelbarrow holders will be required to register their businesses for security reasons given increased complaints received in markets from Marketeers that their hired wheelbarrow carriers disappear with their goods.

He further states that registration is meant for accountability and transparency purposes for those conducting business in markets and bus stations in the city.

Last month, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) commenced the registration of modified wheelbarrows in its major markets to protect traders from losing their merchandise.

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba said the decision arose because the Council had been receiving complaints from some traders that hired wheelbarrows that some wheelbarrow pushers disappear with the merchandise.

Mr Sichimba said that the Council at its First Ordinary Meeting held on May 26 approved the proposal to compel owners of modified wheelbarrows to clearly label each wheelbarrow with a unique identification number and the list be given to the market managements before they could access the trading areas.

PHOENIX FM NEWS