Lusaka Mayor queries own government over Mopani transaction

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has questioned his own government and party decision asking ZCCM-IH, a state owned investment company to give more details on the buy back transaction of Mopani Copper Mines – MCM of US$1.5 billion.

Sampa who is Lusaka Mayor serving under the ruling Patriotic Front – PF, raised some questions which required disclosure of possible undeclared interests and possible undeclared benefits by some transaction participants in the recently announced mega Copper mine deal.

Below are the six point questions raised by the Lusaka Mayor which ZCCM-IH Chairman Eric Silwamba and Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata are yet to respond to:

1. Who was the Advisor of the transaction and what was their commission (X% of US$1.5 billion)?

2. Who were the Legal Advisors (Lawyers) and what percentage was their commision (X% of US$1.5 billion ) ?

3. Who was appointed the Transaction Broker and at what fee (X% of US$1.5 billion)?

4. Which Commercial Bank is handling this big transaction and at what fee (X% of US$1.5 billion) ?

5. Where is the deposit or first instalment payment going to come from and how much is it (X% of US$1.5 billion) ?

6. Does anyone need to declare interest arising from 1 to 5 above?

Sampa however stated that he was in support of the ZCCM IH buy back of Mopani and stated that “on my own behalf, I am very delighted with us Zambians via ZCCM-IH owning and determining our own destiny towards our God given mineral natural resources”.

The questions raised above are valid and need line by line responses from ZCCM-IH. They have a hallmark of a pandora box as the answers would result in further questions on the procurement and selection process for the above various services which has been a bone of contention for most government deals.

More to follow after ZCCM-IH gives details on the above questions.