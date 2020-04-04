Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said he and his ‘crack squad’ will not refrain from whipping citizens who are found drinking in bars during the lockdown period.

Speaking on Radio Phoenix on Tuesday, the minister told listeners that he would would stop arresting citizens but warned that he would not let up his efforts to enforce quarantine measures in Lusaka.

“I am moving with a crack squad with me, if we find you drinking we are not even going to compromise with you”, he said.

Mr Lusambo accused those who ignored the lockdown of behaving like ‘two year-olds’ and said he would discipline them as he would discipline his own children at home.

He encouraged his critics on social media to contact his office directly and make their complaints known, saying “we are there to protect the lives of our people”.

The minister also advised residents in Lusaka to be wary of ATM’s, saying that the machines are likely to harbour the virus on their surfaces – a statement that has not been verified by any medical research.

Mr Lusambo’s comments come after President Lungu implemented a number of strict social-distancing measures in Zambia last week, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Public gatherings have been limited to 50 people and all bars, nightclubs and other non-essential businesses have been ordered to close.

As of Friday morning the number of coronavirus cases in Zambia stood at 39, with one death.